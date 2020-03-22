The NFL is making more changes to its 2020 Draft amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a memo sent to all league employees last week, the NFL announced it is moving the annual draft from Las Vegas to a studio of some sort, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. On Monday, the league canceled all draft festivities in Las Vegas out of concern for “the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” per NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Planning for the Draft is a good example of how we need to think differently, embrace technology and collaborate,” Goodell said in the latest memo. “We will also use the Draft to help support fans and those people impacted in our communities.”

“… While there have been changes to the way we work and some of our plans, we have an unwavering commitment to upholding the NFL’s legacy of unifying and lifting the spirit of America, and bringing out the best in our fans and in our communities around the world. You’ll hear more from us in the days and weeks ahead about how we intend to demonstrate that commitment well beyond our fields. And I hope you’ll share your ideas on how we can do that.”

The draft still is scheduled to run from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images