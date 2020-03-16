Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL free agency is upon us.

The legal tampering period began Monday at noon, and right out of the chute a big name gotten taken off the board, with Austin Hooper and the Cleveland Browns reportedly reaching a deal. Signings can’t become official until the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET., but in the interim there’s sure to be plenty of news and rumors.

Here’s how to watch NFL Network’s free agency coverage:

Date: Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Stream: NFL Network | FuboTV

