NFL free agency is upon us.
The legal tampering period began Monday at noon, and right out of the chute a big name gotten taken off the board, with Austin Hooper and the Cleveland Browns reportedly reaching a deal. Signings can’t become official until the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET., but in the interim there’s sure to be plenty of news and rumors.
Here’s how to watch NFL Network’s free agency coverage:
Date: Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Stream: NFL Network | FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images