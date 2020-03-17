Well, it’s time to see what the New England Patriots think of Jarrett Stidham.
Longtime quarterback Tom Brady announced Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Pats, a decision that, while not totally unexpected, stunned the football world.
Now, Bill Belichick and Co. are going to have to determine if they want to use their in-house option of Stidham, or test the free agent market.
Shortly after Brady made his announcement, odds to be the Pats’ Week 1 quarterback were revealed.
Odds to be the Patriots QB for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline):
Jarrett Stidham +250
Teddy Bridgewater +275
Andy Dalton +350
Derek Carr +600
Jimmy Garoppolo +1000
Nick Foles +1400
Philip Rivers +1400
Jameis Winston +2000
Joe Flacco +2500
Cody Kessler +3300
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020
As you can see, the oddsmakers like the chances of the Pats’ 2019 draft pick to be under center when next season begins. Interesting though that they don’t rule out a Jimmy Garoppolo reunion.
Regardless, it’s going to be a fascinating fallout to watch unfold.
More Patriots: New England Reportedly Was Involved In DeAndre Hopkins Trade Talks
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images