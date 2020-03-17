Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it’s time to see what the New England Patriots think of Jarrett Stidham.

Longtime quarterback Tom Brady announced Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Pats, a decision that, while not totally unexpected, stunned the football world.

Now, Bill Belichick and Co. are going to have to determine if they want to use their in-house option of Stidham, or test the free agent market.

Shortly after Brady made his announcement, odds to be the Pats’ Week 1 quarterback were revealed.

Odds to be the Patriots QB for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline): Jarrett Stidham +250

Teddy Bridgewater +275

Andy Dalton +350

Derek Carr +600

Jimmy Garoppolo +1000

Nick Foles +1400

Philip Rivers +1400

Jameis Winston +2000

Joe Flacco +2500

Cody Kessler +3300 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020

As you can see, the oddsmakers like the chances of the Pats’ 2019 draft pick to be under center when next season begins. Interesting though that they don’t rule out a Jimmy Garoppolo reunion.

Regardless, it’s going to be a fascinating fallout to watch unfold.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images