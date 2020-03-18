Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just a few days ago, the idea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having better odds than the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LV would have been borderline unfathomable.

Well, here we are.

Of course, Tom Brady announced Tuesday he was leaving the Pats, and hours later reports broke that Brady would be joining the Bucs. Shortly thereafter, sportsbooks’ Super Bowl betting lines shifted, and Tampa now has better odds to win the title in 2021 than New England does.

Updated odds to win Super Bowl 55 (Bovada): KC +550

BAL +700

SF +750

TB +1100

NO +1200

NE +1600

GB/SEA +1800

PHI/DAL +2000

BUF +2200

PIT/MIN/TEN +2500

LAR/IND +2800

LVR +3500

CLE/CHI/LAC +4000

HOU/ATL/ARI +5000

DEN/MIA +6600

CAR/DET +7500

NYG/NYJ +10000

JAX/CIN/WAS +15000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 18, 2020

The addition of Brady expectedly had a pretty sizable impact on the Bucs’ line.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds to win Super Bowl 55 jumped from +4000 to +1100 (per Bovada) with the news of the Tom Brady signing. — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 18, 2020

What a world.

The Patriots’ current quarterback situation is unclear, but if they don’t make a move in the coming days and months, they’ll enter the season with Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler as the two signal-callers on the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images