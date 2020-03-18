Just a few days ago, the idea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having better odds than the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LV would have been borderline unfathomable.

Well, here we are.

Of course, Tom Brady announced Tuesday he was leaving the Pats, and hours later reports broke that Brady would be joining the Bucs. Shortly thereafter, sportsbooks’ Super Bowl betting lines shifted, and Tampa now has better odds to win the title in 2021 than New England does.

The addition of Brady expectedly had a pretty sizable impact on the Bucs’ line.

What a world.

The Patriots’ current quarterback situation is unclear, but if they don’t make a move in the coming days and months, they’ll enter the season with Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler as the two signal-callers on the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images