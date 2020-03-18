Just a few days ago, the idea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having better odds than the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LV would have been borderline unfathomable.
Well, here we are.
Of course, Tom Brady announced Tuesday he was leaving the Pats, and hours later reports broke that Brady would be joining the Bucs. Shortly thereafter, sportsbooks’ Super Bowl betting lines shifted, and Tampa now has better odds to win the title in 2021 than New England does.
Updated odds to win Super Bowl 55 (Bovada):
KC +550
BAL +700
SF +750
TB +1100
NO +1200
NE +1600
GB/SEA +1800
PHI/DAL +2000
BUF +2200
PIT/MIN/TEN +2500
LAR/IND +2800
LVR +3500
CLE/CHI/LAC +4000
HOU/ATL/ARI +5000
DEN/MIA +6600
CAR/DET +7500
NYG/NYJ +10000
JAX/CIN/WAS +15000
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 18, 2020
The addition of Brady expectedly had a pretty sizable impact on the Bucs’ line.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds to win Super Bowl 55 jumped from +4000 to +1100 (per Bovada) with the news of the Tom Brady signing.
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 18, 2020
What a world.
The Patriots’ current quarterback situation is unclear, but if they don’t make a move in the coming days and months, they’ll enter the season with Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler as the two signal-callers on the roster.
More Odds: Betting Favorite To Be Patriots’ Week 1 QB With Tom Brady Gone
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images