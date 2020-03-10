Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers aren’t too bullish on Jameis Winston’s prospects to don New England Patriots colors next season.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s odds of joining the Patriots this offseason at +1000 on Wednesday. Winston is expected to enter free agency March 18 when the new league year opens, and his next destination is among the hottest topics in NFL circles. The Buccaneers are favored to re-sign him, but the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears also are among the leading contenders.

Where will Jameis play next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A4MQE2rcYw — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 9, 2020

Wintson led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019. He also threw for 33 touchdowns but tossed for 30 interceptions, as the Bucs went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season with him under center and 12th overall.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots are among the teams NFL insiders and pundits have linked Winston with in recent weeks. Chances are the list of his possible destinations will surge in the coming days.

