Bettors can wager on the biggest question surrounding the New England Patriots.

FanDuel Sportsbook on installed Jarret Stidham and Brian Hoyer as betting favorites to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season Friday. Stidham’s -200 lines are much better than Hoyer’s +250 odds, indicating bookmakers’ belief the former has the inside track in the race to succeed Tom Brady.

Cody Kessler, New England’s presumed third-string signal caller has +1300 odds.

Rumored Patriots targets Cam Newton, whom the Carolina Panthers released Tuesday, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton have the best odds of any non-current Patriots passers at +900 and +1000, respectively.

The Patriots QB Week 1 will be _______. Fill in the blank 👆 Bet it 🏈 ➡️ https://t.co/FJxxY79bzw pic.twitter.com/u7L6Cnjlsj — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 27, 2020

Stidham’s and Hoyer’s odds have shortened considerably since last week, when they were +500 and +3300, respectively. Hoyer’s return to the Patriots clarified their quarterback plans, although it doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t add a QB via the NFL draft or trade.

Also interesting are Newton’s odds, which were at +1200 Sunday, were slashed to +500 Tuesday but lengthened to +900 Friday.

Something tells us these Patriots quarterback lines will shift dramatically again before long.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images