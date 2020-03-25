Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While seemingly every sports league around the world has been forced to cancel or postpone its events amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL reportedly isn’t planning to move its draft.

The league will stick with its originally scheduled dates, despite general manager’s recommendations suggesting otherwise, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Diana Russini. The draft is currently scheduled to run from April 23 to April 25.

Tuesday, the league’s general manager subcommittee unanimously suggested to commissioner Roger Goodell the draft be pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. Those involved worried that with team facilities reportedly closing, there won’t be enough time to conduct physicals, gather physiological testing and verify player information with some teams having to conduct the draft from home.

“I think a lot of owners aren’t sold on keeping it on schedule,” a league source told ESPN. “Of course the power owners are calling the shots. Plus, add to the fact that April is going to be the toughest month with this virus. It’s really a poor look.”

The 85th NFL Draft was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas, but will now be held without spectators in a television studio setting.

