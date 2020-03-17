Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick didn’t see Tom Brady’s franchise-shaking decision coming, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

According to Guregian’s sources, Brady called Belichick to inform him he would not be re-signing with the New England Patriots — an announcement he later made publicly on social media.

Belichick, Brady’s head coach for all 20 of the quarterback’s NFL seasons, reportedly was “a little shocked” by Brady’s choice.

“It had reached the stage for Brady where he felt finishing his career elsewhere would be best for him and his family,” Guregian wrote. “While Belichick didn’t exactly overwhelm Brady with any kind of tangible offer before the quarterback’s contract was set to void Tuesday and didn’t send any kind of strong signal he wanted his legendary quarterback to return, the Hoodie was still somewhat taken aback hearing the words.”

Brady has yet to confirm where he’ll be playing this season, but all signs point to him joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who reportedly made him a “strong offer” on Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images