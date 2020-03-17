Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs was ready for a new beginning Monday afternoon.

And it appears he’s getting just that.

We’ve seen some big trades and signings on Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period, and the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills have added their names to that list.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings traded the wide receiver to the Bills in exchange for (are you ready?) a first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Buffalo also receives a seventh-round pick in 2020.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Diggs was fueling trade rumors when he was seen working out in Arizona Cardinals gear March 12. The 26-year-old also deleted all Vikings content from his Instagram account earlier this month.

So it only was inevitable, right?

Diggs finished 2019 with 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images