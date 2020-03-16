Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re among those still laughing at the idea of Tom Brady playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you probably should stop.

The Bucs are interested in signing the 42-year-old quarterback, according to many reports. In fact, they appear to be all-in on bringing Brady to Tampa Bay. The tone surrounding Brady and the Buccaneers ramped up Monday, shortly after the beginning of the legal tampering period.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

I am told the Tampa Bay Bucs have made the intentions to Tom Brady loud and clear. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 16, 2020

And here’s a similar report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:

Tampa Bay's interest in Tom Brady is very real and sincere. We'll see if he reciprocates — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 16, 2020

The question, of course, is are the Patriots as serious about signing Brady as the Bucs are?

Reports were all over the place Monday. Adam Schefter, for example, claimed Brady and the Patriots aren’t close on a new deal.

