There seems to be some good news for Dallas Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys have resumed contract negotiations with Dak Prescott for the first time since the team placed the exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback March 16, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

The 26-year-old Prescott is the first quarterback in the organization’s history to have been given the franchise tag. Contract talks have reportedly been at odds due to the Cowboys wanting a five-year agreement and Prescott wanting a four-year deal, per ESPN.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Prescott. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the signal-caller will have to play the 2020 season on the tag.

Prescott has played 64 games in his first four NFL seasons. He’s tallied a 40-24 record with the Cowboys while recording career-bests in yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30) during the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images