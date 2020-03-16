Dak Prescott isn’t going anywhere.

And it probably will stay that way for a while.

The Dallas Cowboys bought themselves some time Monday, hitting their quarterback with the exclusive franchise tag, according to multiple reports.

For a while now, Jerry Jones has expressed a desire to keep Prescott in Dallas on a long-term deal, and though a franchise tag isn’t that, it gives the Cowboys more time to work something out.

Here are some more details, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Teams so far have been making sure to hold on to their quarterbacks, as the Minnesota Vikings reportedly signed Kirk Cousins to a two-year extension, as well.

This also should bring an end to those Tom Brady-Cowboys rumors.

