Dak Prescott isn’t going anywhere.

And it probably will stay that way for a while.

The Dallas Cowboys bought themselves some time Monday, hitting their quarterback with the exclusive franchise tag, according to multiple reports.

For a while now, Jerry Jones has expressed a desire to keep Prescott in Dallas on a long-term deal, and though a franchise tag isn’t that, it gives the Cowboys more time to work something out.

Here are some more details, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

A #Cowboys source confirms the team has designated QB Dak Prescott with the exclusive franchise tag, prohibiting him from free agency. Unless he signs a long-term deal before July deadline, he will charge $31.6M to cap. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

Teams so far have been making sure to hold on to their quarterbacks, as the Minnesota Vikings reportedly signed Kirk Cousins to a two-year extension, as well.

This also should bring an end to those Tom Brady-Cowboys rumors.

