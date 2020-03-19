Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Derek Wolfe rush to the New England Patriots’ aid and disrupt opposing offenses in 2020.

The Patriots are interested in signing the veteran defensive end in free agency and have had discussions with him, The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels reported Thursday, citing a source. Wolfe spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Denver Broncos and helped the team win the Super L at the end of the 2015 NFL season.

Here’s NESN.com’s Zack Cox’s assessment of the impact Wolfe might make in New England.

“(Wolfe) tallied a career-high seven sacks in 2019 and is a stout run defender,” Cox wrote Thursday morning. ” … He would be an upgrade over Deatrich Wise if New England sticks with the 3-4 scheme it used last season.”

Linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins left the Patriots this week for the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, respectively, in free agency, as did defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Beau Allen’s arrival in New England might help, but the Patriots still need to bolster their defensive line.

Wolfe’s 2019 season ended prematurely due to a dislocated elbow. If he recovers fully and returns to form he might fit the aforementioned bill.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images