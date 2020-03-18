Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although it’s unclear who exactly will be throwing to him next season, the New England Patriots reportedly have added another receiver.

The Pats on Tuesday, while news of Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was unfolding, signed Damiere Byrd, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old comes to New England following a one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals in which he made 32 receptions for 329 yards and a touchdown. He had spent the previous three seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday morning, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo shared the details of Byrd’s deal with New England.

WR Damiere Byrd can earn up to $2.5 million on his one-year deal with the #Patriots, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

The Patriots are a little tight on salary cap space right now, and already have lost a few players (other than Brady) to free agency, including Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images