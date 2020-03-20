Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the New England Patriots are getting a former All-Pro at a bargain.

The Pats on Thursday reportedly signed safety Adrian Phillips to a two-year deal — a move that came after the departures of now-ex-Pats defensive players Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton.

Phillips has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Chargers, and was both an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2018. However, he played in just seven games for Los Angeles in 2019.

As such, the Pats signed him for cheap. Here are the details of Phillips’ contract with the Pats, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

S Adrian Phillips contract w/ Patriots: Signing bonus: $1.5 million 2020

Base: $1.25m

Roster: $500k ($31,250k per game)

Incentives: $750k 2021

Base: $2.25m ($500k g'teed)

Roster: $500k

Incentives: $750k ANALYSIS: 18 tackles in last 2 games vs. NE; Bill Belichick never forgets — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 20, 2020

Phillips will join a Patriots safety group that also includes Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Terrence Brooks, Malik Gant, Obi Melifonwu and Adarius Pickett. He turns 28-years-old later this month.

