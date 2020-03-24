Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dion Lewis is shifting gears once again.

The former Tennessee Titans running back, who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Lewis reportedly will reunite with first-year Giants head coach Joe Judge, who joined the squad himself in January. Judge worked as the Patriots special teams coordinator during each of the three seasons Lewis spent in New England.

Lewis started eight of the 32 games he played with the Titans, rushing for 726 yards on 209 carries. He added 564 receiving yards on 84 receptions with three offensive touchdowns.

While Lewis has shown his ability as a third-down back, the emergence of the NFL’s 2019 rushing leader, Derrick Henry, led to Lewis’ release from the Titans on March 12.

Lewis will now backup star running back Saquon Barkley, who’s entering his third year in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images