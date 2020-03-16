Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Byron Jones, one of the best cornerbacks on the open market, is reportedly on his way to Miami.

Jones, who was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, will become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the contract will be a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $57 million guaranteed.

The University of Connecticut product will join defensive-minded head coach Brian Flores, the former de-factor defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Jones has excelled at corner during each of his last two seasons, frequently drawing opponents’ No. 1 receivers in the Dallas defense. He had previously shown his versatility, playing a variety of defensive back roles his rookie season before switching to safety for two consecutive seasons.

The addition will pair Jones with fellow Miami cornerback Xavier Howard, who is the second-highest paid corner in the NFL.

Jones played in 79 of 80 games during his five years in Dallas. He started 14 or more games each of the last four years including three straight years where he started 16. Despite a modest two interceptions in five years, Jones has 43 passes defensed.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images