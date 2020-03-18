Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yet another New Enlgand Patriots free agent is bound for South Florida.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts on Wednesday agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, he confirmed on Instagram. His contract is a one-year deal, he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Roberts is the third Patriots player to join the Dolphins this week, following fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center/guard Ted Karras. New England also lost linebacker Jamie Collins to the Detroit Lions, draining what had been one of their deepest position groups.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, Roberts played his first three seasons under the direction of Miami head coach Brian Flores, who served as New England’s linebackers coach and defensive play-caller before taking over the Dolphins last offseason. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl in each of those three seasons, winning titles in 2016 and 2018.

Roberts played in all 16 games for New England in 2019, splitting time between his listed position and fullback after James Develin and Jakob Johnson suffered season-ending injuries. The 25-year-old emerged as a surprisingly capable lead blocker and scored a touchdown on his first career reception in Week 17. He also logged a career-high 143 snaps on special teams and was a team captain for the first time.

Roberts is the seventh Patriots player to change teams this week, with six leaving in free agency (Roberts, Van Noy, Karras, Collins, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and quarterback Tom Brady) and one departing via trade (safety Duron Harmon).

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images