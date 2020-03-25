Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new weapon to pair with Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a deal with free-agent receiver Devin Funchess, as first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess gives the Rodgers-led offense another big body with the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Adams.

Funchess will make his return to the gridiron after a loss year — his first (and only) with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 25-year-old receiver played just one game for the Colts in 2019 as he was unable to recover from a clavicle injury sustained in Week 1.

Before joining the Colts, Funchess played four years with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the second round in 2015. He recorded 161 receptions, including a career-best 63 catches for 840 yards during the 2017 season. He scored eight of his 21 career touchdowns the same season.

