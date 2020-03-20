Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The particulars of Damiere Byrd’s New England Patriots contract became public Friday morning.

Byrd, a speedy wide receiver who agreed to terms on a one-year deal earlier this week, will receive a $350,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1 million and can earn up to $900,000 in incentives, according to various reports.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the terms.

WR Damiere Byrd’s one-year deal with the Patriots: $350K signing bonus, base salary of $1M, up to $900K available via incentives tied to receptions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2020

Byrd’s contract includes just $600,000 guaranteed, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, suggesting he is not a lock to make the 53-man roster.

The 27-year-old was the first outside free agent to join the Patriots this week, with defensive tackle Beau Allen and safety Adrian Phillips following in the ensuing days. After three nondescript seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Byrd found a niche with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, catching 32 passes on 46 targets for 359 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

Byrd is built like a slot receiver (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) but played primarily outside with Arizona. He’ll add speed to the Patriots’ receiving corps — he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his South Carolina pro day in 2015 — and also can return punts and kickoffs.

New England’s depth chart at wideout currently consists of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross.

Thumbnail photo via Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports Images