Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Austin Hooper is going to be getting a lot of attention in the coming days.

After four successful years with the Atlanta Falcons, including a breakout 2019 campaign, Hooper is set to hit the open market when the new league year begins Wednesday.

With Hunter Henry getting franchised by the Los Angeles Chargers, Hooper becomes the top available target at the position for tight end-needy teams.

So, who might be interested in Hooper? According to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, a handful of squads.

“A source said the Washington Redskins are very interested in Hooper, while ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported the Green Bay Packers, who recently released veteran Jimmy Graham, are set to make a run at Hooper. The Chicago Bears reportedly have interest in Hooper as well. Other teams are expected to at least inquire when the legal negotiating period begins Monday.”

While the Patriots are not one of the teams McClure names as a rumored suitor, Hooper sounds open to the idea of playing with Tom Brady, who, of course, also will become a free agent this week. If the Patriots managed to sign Hooper, one has to think it would entice Brady to return to Foxboro.

Hooper finished 2019 with 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images