Despite retiring from the NFL in 2015, Peyton Manning remains one of the most prized free agents in sports.

Manning reportedly has been coveted by ESPN to take over as the lead color commentator on “Monday Night Football” for a number of seasons now. ESPN apparently isn’t the only network pursuing the five-time NFL MVP.

CBS reached out to Manning in hopes of snatching him up to take over alongside Jim Nantz before ultimately giving current color commentator Tony Romo a record-breaking contract, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

In the midst of the Romo talks, CBS offered Manning a contract that is believed to be in the range of $10-12 million a year for five or six seasons, according to sources. Manning, as is his style, was not quick to decide. With Manning not biting and with a Super Bowl on CBS next year, as well as forthcoming negotiations for a new NFL TV contract, CBS went all-in on Romo, whom they very much wanted to keep.

Going “all-in” reportedly meant handing Romo an eye-popping $17 million per season to stay at CBS.

Marchand added afterward that it is expected that ESPN will once again pursue Manning with Romo now locked-up to his new contract with the NFL reportedly wanting ESPN to change up their current “Monday Night Football” broadcast team.

