The free agency between broadcasting networks has become as interesting as the free agency in the NFL.

It was reported earlier this week that Tony Romo agreed to a new contract with CBS to remain alongside Jim Nantz for the foreseeable future and would receive a reported $17 million per year. CBS wanted to keep Romo from going to ESPN to join the “Monday Night Football” team, but even considered ESPN’s long-time favorite option of Peyton Manning to possibly replace Romo if a deal were not to be reached.

With Romo officially off the market, ESPN is considering to prepare an offer of $20 million to get Manning in the booth on “Monday Night Football,” according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

Manning has been hesitant in the past to commit to any network on being their color commentator. Perhaps this is the one that gets the five-time NFL MVP inside the booth once and for all.

