Tom Brady has yet to put on a Buccaneers uniform, but he’s already making an impact with his new team.

Tampa Bay managed to pry Brady from the Patriots after the quarterback spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career in New England. Shortly after landing Brady, the Bucs reportedly received a bevy of calls from players interested in teaming up with the greatest quarterback of all time.

Playing alongside the six-time Super Bowl champion apparently was a major point of interest for Ndamukong Suh, who re-signed with Tampa Bay last week on a one-year deal.

“I think the first signing that illustrates how much a player wanted to play with Tom Brady was Ndamukong Suh’s one-year, $8-million deal with the Bucs,” Peter King wrote in his latest Football Morning In America column for NBC Sports. “One team talking with Suh believes playing with Brady was the tipping point in Tampa Bay’s favor.”

If Suh and the rest of the Bucs defense can match what’s expected of Brady and Co., Tampa Bay could be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images