Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Tom Brady understandably is the quarterback grabbing the most headlines with free agency nearing, some decisions have to be made in Dallas about their signal-caller as well.

Dak Prescott is eligible to hit free agency, but the Cowboys aren’t about to just let him walk, as he’s eligible to get saddled with the franchise tag — an option Jerry Jones seems more than willing to exercise. However, Dallas has made clear it wants to negotiate a contract extension with the 26-year-old quarterback, and it appears it’s willing to go to great lengths in order to make that happen.

Jones and Prescott’s camp met at the combine, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, and the Cowboys presented this offer.

“A source said the Cowboys offered Prescott an average salary of $33 million with a guaranteed contract of $105 million,” Watkins wrote.

Of course, part of what’s holding up negotiations between teams and pretty much every high-profile free agent is the fact that the new CBA has not been agreed to.

The new league year is set to open March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images