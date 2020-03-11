All signs point to Dak Prescott quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys for years to come.

There reportedly is one important detail to iron out before the deal is finalized, however.

A recent report indicated the Cowboys are willing to open up their wallet and then some for Prescott, who’s eligible to hit free agency when the new NFL year opens March 18. Dallas reportedly offered the 26-year-old an annual salary of $33 million within a contract featuring $105 million guaranteed. That guaranteed money, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, has gone up, but Prescott and the Cowboys remain at odds about one aspect of the contract.

“Dak Prescott and his camp have met with the Cowboys in recent weeks and I’m told while they don’t want to get into the specifics of it, that guarantee has gone up a little bit,” Slater said on “NFL Now.” “The sticking point still seems to be the years of that contract. He’s (Prescott) leaning more towards a four-year deal. Of course, the Cowboys want a lengthier deal. So, the guarantee has gone up a little bit and I’m hearing this deal right now, as it sits, is more than Jared Goff’s. Now, again, how they characterize that, they won’t get into the specifics of it. So we’ll have to see how this plays out.”

While it remains to be seen how and when Prescott and the Cowboys come to terms, it feels like we finally can put the hypothetical of Tom Brady being under center for America’s Team to rest.

