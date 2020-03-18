The Los Angeles Chargers long were viewed as a sensible landing spot for Tom Brady.

For the Bolts, a new starting quarterback is needed in wake of Philip Rivers’ departure. As for Brady, he would have had plenty of weaponry with the likes of Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler to go along with LA’s young and talented defense. Not to mention, many thought a return to the Golden State might be appealing to the Bay Area native.

But as it turns out, the need for Brady to make a cross-country jump reportedly nixed the Chargers’ chances of signing the star signal-caller.

“Everything I’ve been led to believe is that it’s not about money, it’s not about personnel or any of that. It’s simply about family considerations,” NFL Media’s Jim Trotter said on NFL Network. “Tom has a son in New York and doesn’t want to be that far from him being on the other coast. So, they’ve been led to believe they’re out of it and what I’ve been told is barring a change of heart by the quarterback, they expect him to stay on the East Coast.”

Well, it appears Brady is, in fact, staying put on the East Coast. The 42-year-old and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are at the finish line of a deal.

