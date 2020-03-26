The COVID-19 crisis has many wondering when the sports world will return to normal.

And while things certainly won’t be “normal” for a while, some in the NFL hope the outbreak will have a minimal impact on the league’s 2020 season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, some NFL coaches have engaged in “blunt” conversations with team doctors about the coronavirus. Freeman says there’s been “no sugarcoating or lying” about the severity of the issue, either.

That said, Freeman has talked to several coaches and front office executives that believe “it will be nearly impossible for the season to start on time.”

Some, he says, have predicted training camp will start in the fall.

The severity of the COVID-19 crisis appears to be sinking in across the league, Freeman says. And while no one in the league is suggesting the season will be postponed, Freeman says “some in the NFL aren’t trying to fool themselves.”

“They see the same data we do.”

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton currently is the only person in the NFL that’s tested positive for the virus so far.

Training camps typically start in July, but it’s unclear how the current crisis will impact that timeline.

More NFL: Shannon Sharpe Sheds Light On How Bill Belichick ‘Hurt’ Tom Brady’s Pride

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images