The NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday, and one of the New England Patriots’ rivals seems to have their eyes set on one of their pending free agents.

Guard Joe Thuney is one of the best on the market at his position, and is expected to have plenty of suitors, including the New York Jets. The Jets are looking to keep busy this offseason, and signing Thuney away from the Patriots could be a start with $52 million in cap space ahead of free agency. The New York Post’s Brian Costello reported the following on the Jets interactions with Thuney:

At guard, the Jets have checked in on Patriots free agent Joe Thuney, but he also might get a crazy contract. Andrus Peat, Graham Glasgow and Connor McGovern are other options.

Among the Jets’ biggest struggles were protecting quarterback Sam Darnold last season, so bringing in Thuney may be the perfect move for them to improve their chances in the AFC East.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images