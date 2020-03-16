Could Kyle Van Noy be playing in enemy territory next season?
The outside linebacker, who spent the last three-plus seasons with the New England Patriots, was vocal about wanting to be a “priority” for a team in 2020. And while he enjoyed a career year in 2019, it doesn’t appear likely he’ll return to Gillette Stadium as a Patriot.
According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, the New York Jets are “in discussions” with Van Noy.
Sources: The #Jets are "in discussions" with free-agent OLB Kyle Van Noy. #NYJ prioritized pass rusher in free agency. Van Noy had 6.5 sacks, 3 FF, 9 QB hits & 43 hurries for #Patriots last year.
Van Noy played a huge role for New England’s defense. So losing him certainly would create a void.
