Could Kyle Van Noy be playing in enemy territory next season?

The outside linebacker, who spent the last three-plus seasons with the New England Patriots, was vocal about wanting to be a “priority” for a team in 2020. And while he enjoyed a career year in 2019, it doesn’t appear likely he’ll return to Gillette Stadium as a Patriot.

According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, the New York Jets are “in discussions” with Van Noy.

Sources: The #Jets are "in discussions" with free-agent OLB Kyle Van Noy. #NYJ prioritized pass rusher in free agency. Van Noy had 6.5 sacks, 3 FF, 9 QB hits & 43 hurries for #Patriots last year. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2020

Van Noy played a huge role for New England’s defense. So losing him certainly would create a void.

