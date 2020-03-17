Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy will be the latest New England Patriots player to join Brian Flores in Miami.

The former Patriots linebacker and Flores’ Dolphins agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $51 million contract, according to multiple reports.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report news of the agreement, which cannot be made official until the NFL league year opens Wednesday afternoon. Ian Rapoport reported the terms, which include $30 million in guaranteed money.

Of the $51M, Kyle Van Noy gets $30M guaranteed. A former #Patriots lands with his former defensive coordinator. https://t.co/X90sm7Ywff — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Van Noy confirmed the agreement on Twitter.

Acquired from the Detroit Lions in one of the best trades of the Bill Belichick era, Van Noy played parts of four seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls and playing in another. Flores was New England’s linebackers coach for three of those seasons — and defensive play-caller for one — before taking over as Miami’s head coach last offseason.

The Dolphins went 5-11 in Flores’ first year in charge but won five of their final nine games, including a stunning Week 17 upset of the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Miami was active in the hours after the NFL’s legal tampering window opened Monday, also reportedly agreeing to terms with guard Ereck Flowers, defensive end Shaq Lawson and star cornerback Byron Jones.

The 2019 campaign was arguably Van Noy’s best to date, as the 28-year-old posted career highs in sacks (6 1/2), quarterback hits (15) and forced fumbles (three) and also returned a fumble for a touchdown. He was the Patriots’ most productive pass rusher from his outside linebacker spot, leading all New England defenders with a career-high 60 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Van Noy is the first Patriots free agent to land a contract with another team this offseason.

Thus far, New England has re-signed special teamer Matthew Slater and safety Devin McCourty, placed the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney and reportedly placed restricted free agent tenders on defensive tackle Adam Butler and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

