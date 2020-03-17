Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At this point, it kind of feels like where Tom Brady goes next doesn’t really matter?

The New England Patriots’ longtime quarterback announced Tuesday morning that he would not be returning to the franchise he’s spent the entirety of his career with.

And while the Patriots have been ruled out, he does not know what he’s doing next, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Furthermore, a decision probably won’t be coming too soon, at least not Tuesday, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

Despite today’s proclamation that he would not be returning to New England, Tom Brady has not made a decision on where he will play next season and he will be exploring his options, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

My understanding is that there will be no other Brady announcements today. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 17, 2020

Brady is able to talk to other teams at the moment, but he isn’t allowed to sign elsewhere until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have made some significant offers for Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images