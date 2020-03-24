Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Carolina Panthers officially having released Cam Newton on Tuesday, it was thought the New England Patriots could be a good fit for the free-agent quarterback.

It appears, however, the Patriots don’t have much interest in signing Newton.

“Regarding Cam Newton, it doesn’t appear the Patriots have any immediate interest in adding the QB,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Howe’s report comes one day after NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran wrote that the starting quarterback position in New England is Jarrett Stidham’s “job to lose.”

The Patriots, of course, will enter the 2020 season without quarterback Tom Brady, who concluded his 20 years in New England last week as he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images