An experienced new face reportedly is joining the New England Patriots’ personnel department.

The Patriots have hired former Cleveland Browns executive Eliot Wolf as a consultant, according to a report Wednesday from The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Wolf, 37, spent the last two seasons as Cleveland’s assistant general manager before mutually parting ways with the team following the hiring of new GM Andrew Berry. Berry reportedly attempted to convince Wolf to remain with the Browns but was unsuccessful.

Before landing in Cleveland in 2018, Wolf spent 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, previously had served as general manager. The younger Wolf held six different positions in the Packers’ front office, rising from pro personnel assistant to director of football operations.

Between leaving the Browns and joining the Patriots, Wolf, who has garnered interest as a GM candidate in recent years, assisted the Seattle Seahawks with their pre-draft scouting.

The top tier of New England’s personnel operation remained intact earlier this offseason when the team signed director of player personnel Nick Caserio to a multi-year extension.

