The New England Patriots could go from TB12 to TB5.

The Patriots are interested in free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after Tom Brady announced his intention to leave New England, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Bridgewater went 5-0 with the New Orleans Saints while filling in for an injured Drew Brees last season. Bridgewater also is receiving interest from the Carolina Panthers, according to Rapoport.

The Patriots currently have just Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler at quarterback, as Brady is set to hit free agency Wednesday and sign with another team.

While Bridgewater is no sure-thing with just 34 career starts in six seasons, he does have considerably more starting experience than Stidham. He won’t come cheap with other teams interested, however, and the Patriots probably will have to move quickly to lock him up.

