New England Patriots special teamer Justin Bethel has reportedly had his offseason thrown off track to some extent.

Bethel, who the Patriots acquired in October after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens, is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who cited sources.

The addition of the three-time Pro Bowler Bethel certainly helped the Patriots special teams’ units during the second half of the season. Bethel, along with special teams captain and Pro Bowl selection Matthew Slater, were among the most lethal gunner combinations in the NFL.

The 29-year-old Bethel played 83 percent or more of special teams snaps in six of the nine games he was with the Patriots. He recovered two fumbles during those nine games.

Reiss did not include a timetable on the recovery, but the Patriots would certainly benefit from having Bethel healthy when they ramp up their 2020 campaign. Bethel is set to earn a base salary of $1.5 million in 2020, his final year under contract for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images