The New England Patriots reportedly are retaining restricted free agent Jermaine Eluemunor.
The team is placing an original-round RFA tender on the offensive lineman, according to a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Because Eluemunor was drafted in the fifth round (by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017), the Patriots would receive a fifth-round draft pick if another team signs him to an offer sheet and they decline to match.
The tender is a nonguaranteed one-year contract worth roughly $2.1 million.
New England’s other restricted free agent, defensive tackle Adam Butler, is expected to receive a second-round tender, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss.
Eluemunor was a disappointment in his first season in New England, hardly seeing the field after the Patriots traded a fourth-round pick for him and a sixth-rounder last August. The 25-year-old played just 29 snaps over 10 appearances — the fewest by any Patriots O-lineman — falling behind veteran journeyman James Ferentz on the depth chart.
Ferentz, guard Joe Thuney and center/guard Ted Karras all are set to become unrestricted free agents when the NFL league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Free agents can begin negotiating with other teams at noon ET on Monday.
