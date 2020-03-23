Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Gostkowski’s 14-year run in New England is over.

The Patriots plan to release the veteran kicker Monday, according to a report from Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Gostkowski joined the Patriots as a fourth-round draft pick in 2006, replacing Super Bowl hero Adam Vinatieri. He went on to kick in six Super Bowls of his own, winning three and establishing himself as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. His 87.4 percent career success rate on field goals ranks fifth all-time.

The 36-year-old struggled in his final season in Foxboro, though, missing one field goal and four extra points in four games before landing on injured reserve and undergoing season-ending hip surgery. In his absence, the Patriots employed three different kickers — Mike Nugent, Nick Folk and Kai Forbath — with Folk ultimately emerging as a reliable leg.

Gostkowski entered the offseason as New England’s second-longest tenured player behind quarterback Tom Brady. With both now off the roster, special teamer Matthew Slater is the new owner of that distinction.

The Patriots, who will free up roughly $2.6 million in salary cap space cutting Gostkowski, now must find a new kicker, as they currently have none under contract for the 2020 season. Available free agents include Folk, Vinatieri, Ryan Succop and Greg Zierlein. Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass and UCLA’s J.J. Molson headline this year’s draft class.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images