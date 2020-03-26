It appears the New England Patriots might be searching the market for a quarterback.

Following the departure of Tom Brady, it appears that Jarrett Stidham has the inside track to be the legendary signal-caller’s replacement under center in Foxboro. The Patriots also brought back Brian Hoyer, and they have Cody Kessler on the roster, as well.

But according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots were entertaining the idea of trading for Kyle Allen before the Carolina Panthers sent the 24-year-old to the Washington Redskins.

“My belief is that the Patriots’ post-Brady plan has 2020 as a year to get younger and get finances straightened out, and both should be apparent in how they handle the quarterback spot. One player I’d heard they sniffed around a little was Kyle Allen, who was traded from Carolina to Washington on Monday, and he’s another one that falls into the Stidham/Hoyer category economically.”

Allen is entering his third NFL season, and took over for the Panthers last campaign after Cam Newton went down. Though Allen started off pretty well he quickly flamed out, ultimately passing for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts).

Allen became expendable once the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater, especially since they drafted Will Grier last year, and he fits in as a sufficient backup.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images