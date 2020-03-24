Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will unveil new uniforms on social media next month, NESN.com confirmed Tuesday.

The Patriots are one of seven teams who will undergo a logo or uniform change, the Associated Press’ Joe Reedy initially reported Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will unveil logo and uniform changes, according to Reedy. The Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns will have new uniforms, and the Indianapolis Colts will tweak their logo and uniform, per Reedy.

The Patriots’ changes “won’t be dramatic,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

The Patriots added popular all blue “color rush” alternate uniforms in 2016. The Patriots plan to keep the same logo they’ve used since 1993.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images