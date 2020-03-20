Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the quarterback Tom Brady replaced in Tampa Bay wind up replacing him in New England?

Don’t count on it.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, relaying a conversation with a “high-ranking Patriots official,” reported Friday that Jameis Winston is “unlikely” to join the Patriots “at this juncture.”

Asked high ranking #Patriots official if they had interest in Jameis Winston. Seems unlikely at this juncture. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 20, 2020

Winston, the Buccaneers’ starting QB for the last five seasons, is known for his exceedingly poor ball security. He threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions in 2019 — including a record seven pick-sixes — and has fumbled 50 times in his career, losing 19. Winston did put up gaudy passing stats in Bruce Arians’ offense (33 touchdowns, league-best 5,190 yards last season) but his penchant for turnovers would make him a poor fit for a Bill Belichick-coached team.

With Brady officially signing with the Bucs on Friday, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart currently consists of 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and 26-year-old journeyman Cody Kessler. They’ll surely add at least one additional signal-caller this offseason.

Winston is the only currently available free agent who was a full-time starter in 2019. Other names in that group include Blake Bortles, Matt Moore, Colt McCoy, Joe Flacco and Trevor Siemian. Cam Newton and Andy Dalton are potential trade targets who eventually could be released by their current teams. Ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett also should be available via trade with Philip Rivers now in Indianapolis.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images