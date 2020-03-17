Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears there was something to the speculation that the New England Patriots wanted to swing a trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

Hours before the legal tampering period began Monday, NBC’s Peter King noted that there was some chatter to look into involving the Houston Texans and their star receiver. King floated the Patriots as a potential landing spot, but ultimately it was the Arizona Cardinals who acquired the 27-year-old.

But it wasn’t for New England’s lack of trying.

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Pats were involved in trade conversations with the Texans.

“I was actually told that they were part of the DeAndre Hopkins discussions over the past couple of weeks,” Breer said.

It’s not totally shocking that the Patriots and Texans didn’t swing a deal. The two sides often see each other in both the regular season and playoffs, so it is hard to see the Texans sending such a gifted wideout to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images