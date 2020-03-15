Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots already locked up one McCourty twin for the 2020 season. Now, they’re trying their best to retain the other.

With the NFL’s legal tampering period set to begin Monday, the Patriots are “working hard” to re-sign Devin McCourty to a contract that would keep the veteran safety “in New England for the rest of his career,” according to a report Sunday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

There is momentum to get it done for the former first-round draft choice and Pro Bowler. https://t.co/s4CbKv1YrG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

McCourty, who turns 33 this summer, has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots. The 2010 first-round draft pick played at a Pro Bowl level in 2019, ranking second among Patriots defenders in defensive snaps played (behind cornerback Stephon Gilmore) and pulling in five interceptions, surpassing his total from the previous four seasons combined (four).

McCourty was Pro Football Focus’ eighth-highest-graded safety this past season. Among impending free agents, only Minnesota’s Anthony Harris (first), Denver’s Justin Simmons (second) and San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward (sixth) ranked higher.

The Patriots on Wednesday picked up the team option in cornerback Jason McCourty’s contract. Of their 19 impending free agents, just one (special teams captain Matthew Slater) had re-signed as of Sunday afternoon.

That list of free agents includes quarterback Tom Brady, guard Joe Thuney and defensive starters McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton, among others.

NFL free agency is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images