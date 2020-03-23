Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s face it, Peyton Manning will not be in the broadcast booth for “Monday Night Football.”

At least, not this year.

Sources said the ex-NFL quarterback continues to refuse ESPN’s offer to call Monday night games during the 2020 season, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Manning reportedly does not want to commit to the weekly schedule that comes with the position.

This, of course, isn’t the first time ESPN has asked Manning for some help in the booth. Manning has declined a position on “MNF” numerous times, including a reported $17 million offer, to do so.

ESPN reportedly attempted to sweeten the pot by seeking a “trade” with NBC for “Sunday Night Football” commentator Al Michaels, but the network ultimately refused.

So for now, neither play-by-player Joe Tessitore nor analyst Booger McFarland is out of a job.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images