Another veteran quarterback appears to be off the market.

Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts reportedly have reached an agreement, per ESPN’s Adam Shefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Colts reportedly signed the 38-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal worth $25 million.

Colts are giving Philip Rivers a one-year, $25 million deal, per source. https://t.co/Nhdjuf1250 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The #Colts get their deal done, agreeing to terms with QB Philip Rivers, source said. He gets roughly $25M. The bolo lands in Indy, while Indy continues its restocking with big pieces on both sides of the ball. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Rivers will take over under center from former Patriots backup Jacoby Brissett, who led the team after Andrew Luck’s retirement.

The former Los Angeles Charger is coming off a disappointing season, but ranks sixth in the NFL in all-time passing yards. He spent all 16 seasons with the Chargers organization, making the move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Rivers can officially sign with Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 18, when the league’s new calendar year begins at 4 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will have to cross him off their list of potential replacements for Tom Brady, who announced he was leaving New England on Tuesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images