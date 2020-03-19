Recent chatter has indicated the Los Angeles Rams are open to moving Todd Gurley.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection might not be the only superstar the franchise is exploring trades for, though.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Thursday reported the Rams are willing to take calls on wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was acquired by LA in a trade with the New England Patriots leading up to the 2018 season. Cooks carries a hefty salary cap number in each of the four years remaining on his deal, and the Rams are strapped for both cash and draft picks.

Aside from Todd Gurley, the Rams have also made Brandin Cooks available in a trade as they attempt to trim salary and restock their draft picks, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 19, 2020

Cooks is no stranger to the trade market. Prior to landing with the Rams, the 26-year-old in March 2017 was acquired by the Patriots via a deal with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted the speedy wideout with the 20th overall pick back in 2014.

The six-year veteran himself might see the writing on the wall as well. His recent social media activity suggested he was open to a trade that would bring him back to Foxboro. However, that was before Tom Brady announced he was leaving the Patriots in free agency.

It remains to be seen which teams would be interested in trading for Cooks, but Brady’s expected new organization, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly is looking into a deal for Gurley.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images