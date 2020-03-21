Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nelson Agholor is moving on from the City of Brotherly Love. (Even though the city didn’t always love him.)

The former Philadelphia Eagles receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. It was first reported by the Oakland Tribune’s Jerry McDonald before NFL Media’s reported it was a one-year contract.

The Eagles selected Agholor in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he has been criticized for his drops (seven since 2018) during his time in Philly.

The 26-year-old Agholor missed five games due to injuries during 2019 season. He finished with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The USC product recorded two seasons with 60-plus receptions and 700 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns in his five years in Philadelphia.

Now, he will have a chance for a fresh start.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images