Nelson Agholor is moving on from the City of Brotherly Love. (Even though the city didn’t always love him.)
The former Philadelphia Eagles receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. It was first reported by the Oakland Tribune’s Jerry McDonald before NFL Media’s reported it was a one-year contract.
The Eagles selected Agholor in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he has been criticized for his drops (seven since 2018) during his time in Philly.
The 26-year-old Agholor missed five games due to injuries during 2019 season. He finished with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The USC product recorded two seasons with 60-plus receptions and 700 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns in his five years in Philadelphia.
Now, he will have a chance for a fresh start.
