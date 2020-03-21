Nelson Agholor is moving on from the City of Brotherly Love. (Even though the city didn’t always love him.)

The former Philadelphia Eagles receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. It was first reported by the Oakland Tribune’s Jerry McDonald before NFL Media’s reported it was a one-year contract.

The Eagles selected Agholor in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he has been criticized for his drops (seven since 2018) during his time in Philly.

The 26-year-old Agholor missed five games due to injuries during 2019 season. He finished with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The USC product recorded two seasons with 60-plus receptions and 700 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns in his five years in Philadelphia.

Now, he will have a chance for a fresh start.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images