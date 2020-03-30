Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell warned organizations around the league about public criticism ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, team personnel have responded.

Well, responded anonymously at least.

In his weekly ‘Football Morning In America’ column, NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote how several anonymous employees around the league didn’t appreciate Goodell’s threat.

“I think it’s unlikely he will try to reach out to salve the wounds right now, but Roger Goodell has to know how angry football team personnel are with him right now,” King wrote Monday.

“Some are unhappy that the draft will go forward on April 23-25, figuring all the (coronavirus-related) restrictions on scouting will make it harder for all teams to get up to speed on players.

“Some are unhappy that, in Goodell’s words, ‘Public discussion of issues relation to the Draft serves no useful purpose and is grounds for disciplinary action.’ Really? ‘Why on earth would you ever threaten an opinion?,’ texted one prominent NFL person. Another: ‘Whatever happened to freedom of speech?'”

It will be interesting to see how Goodell allows this to play out over the coming weeks, but at this point, it certainly seems the Draft remains on schedule.

