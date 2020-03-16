Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL is shut down.

The NBA is shut down.

Major League Baseball is shut down.

Pretty much everything is shut down.

But the NFL? Oh, they’re open for business, baby!

The NFL’s much-anticipated legal tampering period begins Monday, at which point teams can begin chatting with pending free agents. Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET will mark the start of the new league year, meaning players can actually begin signing with new teams.

Amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, many thought the NFL would consider postponing the start of the new league year. That’s not happening, with things beginning as scheduled.

As such, teams now have to go to some pretty extensive lengths to talk to top free agents. That’s really underscoring how absurd it is that the legal tampering period actually is not being postponed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A glimpse of our world: With free agency on track for this week, some teams are planning to use private planes to fly in premier free agents. Still, those flights require pilots to leave home and work, and teams are not pleased about this. Teams NOT happy free agency this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Given all the precautions people have to take to do anything right now, it’ll be fascinating to see just how busy the next few days end up becoming.

