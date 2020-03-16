While many have their focus on players currently without teams, maybe we also should be keeping a sharp eye on the trade market.

Because how would this be for a splash?

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, there is some talk of the Texans possibly entertaining the idea of trading DeAndre Hopkins.

“It might be just pre-draft chatter, but two teams over the weekend told me to watch Houston and DeAndre Hopkins, who has three years and a reasonable $40 million left on his contract, and who’d cause only a $3-million cap hit to the Texans if they traded him. Houston is currently in draft hell, without a top-50 pick in 2020 and 2021, and coach Bill O’Brien has huge needs to fill on his offensive line, in the secondary and overall youth on the front seven; J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will play this year at 31 and 30.”

Though Hopkins isn’t coming off one of his best campaigns, he’s still one of the NFL’s more dynamic wideouts. In 15 games last season, the 27-year-old reeled in 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

